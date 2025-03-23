Scientists stunned by striking behavior shift across hundreds of animal species: 'That is not always correct'

We like to think we have animals figured out: Owls prowl at night, squirrels scamper by day, and bears sleep through winter. But it turns out wildlife isn't following our rule book, and a new global study reveals just how much their schedules are shifting in ways we never expected.

What's happening?

A massive study led by researchers from the University of Rhode Island and Colorado State University found that the presence of humans is dramatically altering the daily schedules of many animals, Earth.com reported.

By analyzing 8.9 million wildlife images from camera traps across 38 countries, scientists discovered that more than half (61%) of the 400 mammal species studied don't follow the activity patterns we've assumed for years. And 74% changed their activity in response to humans.

"I expected some variation, but basically most species that we had adequate data on showed that they would change their diel activity," said Brian Gerber, the lead researcher of the study.

Some animals have become night owls (literally) to steer clear of human activity, while others are embracing the daylight, possibly lured by city lights or the promise of an easy meal. These findings challenge our long-held beliefs that animal behavior is set in stone.

"The most striking thing is that when you are taught an animal is diurnal or is nocturnal, that is not always correct," Gerber explained.

Why is this change in behavior concerning?

Disrupting an animal's routine isn't a small change; it can have serious consequences. Animals that suddenly find themselves navigating an unfamiliar time of day may struggle to hunt, find food, or avoid predators.

And it's not only about survival. These shifts could lead to more unexpected run-ins with humans. A nocturnal animal suddenly venturing out in daylight might wander into traffic, and a species that's normally out in the daytime could find itself in the wrong place at the wrong time when predators are lurking. These disruptions ripple through entire ecosystems, throwing off the delicate balance that keeps nature in check.

This is yet another example of how human expansion forces wildlife to adapt in ways they weren't built for. Some species might be able to keep up, but for others, the rapid changes could be too much, contributing to population declines and threatening biodiversity.

What's being done about it?

Conservationists are finding ways to reduce human disruptions to wildlife. Efforts like creating safe migration corridors, protecting green spaces, and dimming artificial lights help animals stick to their natural rhythms. Some cities have even launched "dark sky" initiatives to cut excessive nighttime lighting, making it easier for nocturnal creatures to stay on schedule.

On an individual level, small actions make a difference — reducing outdoor lighting, securing trash bins to deter scavengers, and supporting conservation projects all help.

Scientists are tracking these shifting patterns, and their research is shaping smarter solutions. With the right efforts, we can give wildlife the space — and time — they need to adapt.

