Officials urge residents to use hot dogs to catch harmful creatures: 'One of the few things that can be done'

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging residents to fish with hot dogs to attract invasive rusty crayfish, according to KDHL Radio.

Rusty crayfish, colloquially known as "rusties," are invasive in the state, meaning they outcompete native species and spread quickly. They have been found in 300 lakes in Minnesota. They are believed to have been brought to the area by anglers using them as bait, according to the National Parks Service.

The DNR is urging people to trap the rusties to assist with their removal from key areas. Officials are specifically focused on lake areas where wild rice grows. Hot dogs are apparently effective bait for the critters.

Authorities are asking residents to catch the rusties using a standard, inexpensive minnow trap filled with bait. This is to prevent the animals from damaging native wild rice plants, which they tear from the root. Wild rice is an important food and cultural source for local Native American communities, according to the DNR.

"Once an invasive species is established on a lake, there are very few options because whatever you do to kill that critter is going to have tons of collateral damage," said Valerie Brady, project manager at the Natural Resources Research Institute, in a DNR dispatch. "So targeted removal tends to be one of the few things that can be done."

Invasive species can throw off the local ecosystem, creating far-reaching consequences. Many native wildlife and plants create a mutualistic relationship, so introducing a non-native species can disrupt this delicate balance.

This can affect our crops and fishing industries — and therefore, our local economies. It's always best to encourage the growth of native plants, which support the presence of pollinators that are critical to our food supply.

Native plants also save money and resources since they require less water or maintenance compared to non-native plants. Natural grasses, clover, and xeriscaping are all native-plant landscaping methods that deliver tons of benefits.

Some people have found ways to catch and eat these rusties. Incorporating invasive species into local cuisine has become a popular and delicious way to manage their populations — as long as the animal is edible.

In celebration of the successful trapping strategy, the DNR wrote in a Facebook post, "We mustard-mit, we relish the success of this clever discovery!"

