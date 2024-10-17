Scientist explains which invasive animals can be eaten and which should be avoided — here's what you need to know

Why not turn these ecological challenges into culinary opportunities?

As our planet warms, some creatures are finding new homes in unexpected places. This has led to an influx of invasive species flocking to North Carolina.

Thankfully, we can eat our way out of this problem, according to the Public Radio for Eastern North Carolina.

North Carolina has seen several newcomers recently, including apple snails in the Lumber River and lionfish in coastal waters. Even Burmese pythons, currently wreaking havoc in Florida, might soon slither their way north. While this sounds alarming, there's a silver lining: Many of these uninvited guests are edible and delicious.

🗣️ Should we be actively working to kill invasive species?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Take lionfish, for example. These spiny fish are causing trouble for local marine life but are also a culinary delicacy. Dr. Mike Cove, a researcher at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, says they have "quite tasty fillets."

Adding lionfish to our menus protects the young fish and crustaceans our local fishing industry relies on.

Feral hogs are another tasty troublemaker. Found in 85 North Carolina counties, these pigs could be your next barbecue star. And for the adventurous eaters out there, even invasive rodents are a surprising source of protein.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Plant-based options are joining the invasive menu, too. Kudzu, often called "the plant that ate the South," can be a mild, spinach-like addition to your salad.

And those pesky dandelions in your yard? They're not just weeds. They're your next gourmet meal waiting to happen.

Embracing these new food sources restores balance to our local ecosystems. This innovative approach to conservation protects our environment and supports our local communities and food systems.

Art Bogan, a mollusk expert who's sampled cuisines worldwide, sums it up nicely: "It's a nice piece of protein." So, why not turn these ecological challenges into culinary opportunities and encourage others to do the same?

Remember, though, it's crucial to learn proper preparation techniques, especially for species like lionfish with venomous spines. And always check local regulations before foraging or hunting.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.