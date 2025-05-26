Homeowner shares stunning images of unexpected garden visitors: 'Such unique coloring'

"Hoping my garden blesses me with one this year."

A homeowner has shared a "fantastic" image of a salamander found in their native garden after two days of rain.

Posting in the subreddit r/gardening, the homeowner posted the beautifully shot photo capturing the black and yellow creature among the foliage, along with various photos of mushrooms that had appeared.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Does anyone know what type of mushrooms these are?" asked the homeowner.

Although the OP didn't get many answers to their question, their post sparked plenty of chatter among gardening enthusiasts about the unexpected star of the show: a fire salamander. Native to Central Europe, where the OP lives, this striking amphibian stole the spotlight.

Native gardening is a great way to encourage wildlife into your yard while also reaping several of the benefits that native plant gardening has, like reduced cost and maintenance. Including plants that are native to your gardening zone can help reduce the amount of time and energy you need to spend maintaining your yard while also contributing to lower water bills, conserving water resources, and keeping more money in your wallet.

Native plants also benefit the environment because they support a healthy environment and provide habitat and food to a wide range of wildlife. These plants also absorb carbon dioxide, a prominent planet-warming gas, and they can also increase the water-absorbing capacity of the soil, which can help prevent or reduce flooding.

There are lots of ways to incorporate native plants into your yard, from rewilding flower beds to upgrading your lawn to a natural lawn using plants like clover and buffalo grass. Homeowners don't need to make major changes to experience the benefits of incorporating native plants into their yards. Even small efforts can support local ecosystems and invite some interesting wildlife visitors along the way.

"Oh my! That salamander is so cute, hoping my garden blesses me with one this year," wrote one commenter.

While another added, "Such unique coloring."

