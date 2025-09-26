Officials establish biosecurity zones after alarming discovery: 'We've had a concern for a while'

Officials were alarmed to discover a pesky — and at times deadly — insect spreading in Australia, and they have established biosecurity zones in Queensland to limit its sting.

What's happening?

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that the country's National Fire Ant Eradication Program has established five biosecurity zones at mine sites in central Queensland after the highly invasive creatures were spotted in those areas in recent months.

Anyone moving or discarding organic materials within the biosecurity zones — such as soil, hay, mulch, potted plants, turf, or quarry materials, which can all harbor fire ants — must adhere to fire-ant-safe practices. The zones also restrict the transfer of materials off-site.

Why are fire ants dangerous?

An invasive species is an organism that is introduced to a new area and begins outcompeting native species for food, water, and other vital resources. This throws the ecosystem out of balance as native species enter into a losing fight for their survival.

For communities, this imbalance can lead to an increased risk of disease transmission, financial losses, and disruptions in food supply. In California, for example, an invasive Mediterranean fruit fly is imperiling the state's $50 billion agricultural economy, prompting officials to quarantine a 109-square-mile section while they work to bring the situation under control.

As for the fire ants, Australian NGO Invasive Species Council pointed to how they have already wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy, costing it $10 billion AUD ($6.6 billion USD) per year. Mass sting events have also led to the deaths of residents at assisted care facilities.

The organization warns that fire ants — first spotted on the continent in 2001 at a port in Brisbane — could irrevocably alter Australians' way of life if they continue to spread.

What else is Australia doing about fire ants?

Australia's National Fire Ant Eradication Program monitors fire ants and quickly mobilizes to contain any threats. It also uses genetic testing to determine whether humans have contributed to the spread of fire ant populations, enabling it to implement compliance measures as needed.

For now, Robbie Wilson, the program's director of operations, told the ABC he is confident that the biosecurity zones effectively prevented the fire ants from spreading into new areas.

Minister for Primary Industries Tony Perrett also said that the state government intends to eradicate fire ants by 2032. The National Fire Ant Eradication Program will release further guidance on how to handle fire ants later this year following its independent review.

"We've had a concern for a while about the resourcing levels that have been allocated to fire ant control, but in the last few years there has been a significant escalation in the number of people and the amount of equipment that's being deployed," added Invasive Species Council advocacy manager Reece Pianta.

"We want to see that continue and make sure there are resources in other places to eventually eradicate them."

