Gardener shares photos after intense landscaping project: 'Feels really good'

A gardener took to Reddit to share the fruits of their labor in the fight against invasive species in their space.

Posting in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, they shared pictures of a plot of land they cleared on their property.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Today I removed about 30 Amur honeysuckle, 2 Chinese wisteria, and an absolute mess of winter creeper," they said. "My boyfriend is out there right now pulling some larger autumn olives out! Feels really good to have a small corner cleaned out of this woodland, and I can't wait for more natives to fill in naturally! I got to see some cool plants I didn't know were growing there too."

They explained that they were pretty sure the invasive plants had been planted by previous owners of the 1.5-acre property because of the location of the plants.

"I've already removed 2 burning bushes, horseradish (planted IN the lawn), white mulberry, periwinkle, and rose of Sharon," they said.

The fight against invasive species is a tough one, but it's incredibly necessary if you're trying to protect the environment. Each of the species the poster named is infamous for spreading like wildfire across the United States, outcompeting native plants for resources and even altering the chemistry of the soil to make it less conducive for native plants to grow.

Some of the invasives mentioned, like honeysuckle, wintercreeper, and autumn olive, are particularly pesky, as they can re-grow from stumps without careful application of pesticides.

While it's a lot of work to get started, switching from invasive plants to a more native lawn or garden is a great way to build a unique, gorgeous landscape on your property that will save you time, money, and water.

Commenters loved the progress they'd made.

"Thank you for doing this," said one. "It makes a difference, it really does."

"It is really daunting but just wait for the feeling when you start to feel and see that you are winning!" said another. "It never gets old."

"I always feel overwhelmed and fulfilled," said a third. "You're making your corner of the planet better! Keep up the good work!"

