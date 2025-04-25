Volunteer shares impressive before-and-after photos of tree-saving project: 'If those trees could talk'

A volunteer amateur preservationist rescued some trees from an invasive vine known as wintercreeper and posted impressive photos of the feat on Facebook.

"Today I went to a tract known for having monster-sized Wintercreeper (euonymus fortunei) and it did not disappoint!" Scott Zillmer wrote on the Facebook page Invasive Plant ID & Removal in the United States and Canada.

Photo Credit: Facebook

Photo Credit: Facebook

Zillmer explained that on public lands, volunteers are not permitted to use herbicide and added: "Usually Wintercreeper adheres to the tree and you can't remove the base, so you just have to cut it twice to make a window. But I did find some success with severing the roots and ripping them out, and even removing the base sections of some huge vines!"

Wintercreeper, or fortune's spindle, is an invasive ground cover that came from East Asia. The ornate plant was chosen because it can survive in less than ideal conditions.

Unfortunately, when birds eat its fruit, they can spread the seeds where the invasive vine can take over and choke out trees and other plants.

The Missouri Department of Conservation explains: "As it outcompetes native plants for space and sunlight, it also hinders them by depleting nutrients and moisture in the soil. The dense ground cover can also restrict tree seedling establishment. Climbing wintercreeper can smother and kill shrubs and small trees."

There are other beautiful ways to landscape that won't harm the environment, such as by introducing native species while rewilding your yard.

Adding native plants to even the smallest space can invite pollinators, which helps protect human food sources and the planet's natural biodiversity.

Commenters on Zillmer's post loved his work and were wowed by the size of the invasive wintercreeper.

"Nightmare fuel! But so satisfying to see the progress!" one person stated.

Another thanked him for his efforts, saying, "Well done, servant of the earth!"

Someone else imagined the relief of the trees, writing, "I'm sure if those trees could talk, they would thank you for saving them!"

