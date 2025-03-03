Hiker shocked by senseless act at popular park: 'I've never seen anything like this before'

Nothing ruins the natural beauty of a park quite like fresh graffiti.

In a Reddit post to r/SaltLakeCity, one outdoor enthusiast posted disturbing photos of how their beloved park had been ruined by senseless vandalism.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP explained that they visit the Fernwood Trail in Layton, Utah, most Fridays to enjoy the easy hike with beautiful views.

But on this particular day, they were shocked at the state of the trailhead's bathrooms and signage. Red, white, and brown graffiti covered the exterior and interior walls of the bathrooms, and multiple signs were vandalized.

"I'm at a complete loss for words," the OP wrote. "I've never seen anything like this before."

Illegal and distasteful markings show a clear lack of respect for the natural environment and ruin the outdoor experience for other visitors. Graffiti can also impact an area's cultural significance and Indigenous communities' connectedness to the land.

Unfortunately, vandalism is all too common in our national, state, and local parks. This is despite the fact that graffiti is illegal and punishable by fines and even jail time.

Defacing natural features can also damage the environment by disrupting ecosystems and confusing visitors about how to stay on designated trails.

Instead of bringing spray paint and other defacement tools to parks, leave no trace or make parks cleaner than you found them. Public spaces need our help now more than ever, so it is the responsibility of all visitors to pick up litter, respect native plants and animals, and educate others about the importance of conservation.

Locals and fellow hikers were appalled to see the photos and expressed their shared frustrations in the comments.

"Do people who do this behavior go back and admire their 'work' thinking how cool they are?" one Redditor wondered. "Never understood this trashy mindset or those who can sleep with themselves at night knowing they defaced property that's not theirs."

Another user shared, "I worked for a local municipality, and this s*** happens way more than people realize."

"Just disrespectful.. no words left," someone else wrote.

