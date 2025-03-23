Locals demand intervention after neighbors continue feeding wild animals in their backyard: 'A tipping point'

Officials are now considering restrictions on wildlife feeding within city limits.

In the historic town of Hillsborough, North Carolina, a unique neighborhood dispute has taken flight — quite literally.

What's happening?

Longtime residents Ken and Linda Ostrand have been regularly feeding black vultures in their backyard, attracting a large number of the federally protected birds, as reported by the Assembly.

While the couple sees their actions as fostering a connection with nature, some neighbors claim the growing vulture population is causing property damage, leaving droppings on homes and vehicles, and creating health concerns.

Michael Beanland and his wife are finding leftover animal remains in their backyard, which they don't want their pets and children to come into contact with. Despite his 10-15 emails asking the Ostrands to stop feeding the birds, they have continued to do so.

He called 2022 "a tipping point" after he encountered vultures dead in his yard, assumed to have been caused by bird flu.

With tensions rising, local officials are now considering restrictions on wildlife feeding within city limits.

Why is wildlife feeding so concerning?

This controversy highlights a larger issue: How human actions can unintentionally disrupt ecosystems.

Black vultures, though often seen as pests, play a crucial role in the environment by cleaning up carrion and preventing disease spread. However, when wild animals rely on human-provided food sources, it can alter their behavior, increase conflict with people, and disrupt local ecosystems.

In addition to humans encouraging their behavior through feeding, the vultures' increasing presence in urban areas is linked to human encroachment on natural habitats, habitat destruction, and food scarcity driven by the changing climate.

What's being done about wildlife feeding?

In response to complaints, Hillsborough officials are exploring ordinances that would limit the feeding of certain wildlife species within residential areas.

While black vultures are protected under federal law, restricting artificial food sources could encourage them to return to their natural scavenging habits.

One effective solution is the use of native plant gardens. Unlike artificial feeding, which can disrupt natural foraging behaviors and attract animals in ways that create conflicts, native plant gardens provide food sources that support wildlife in a sustainable way.

By planting species that are naturally found in the region, homeowners can help birds, pollinators, and other wildlife access the nourishment they need without creating dependency on human-provided food.

These gardens also improve biodiversity, restore natural habitats, and reduce the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides, making them a win-win for both people and the environment.

