New homeowner frustrated after discovering neighbor's dangerous behavior with local wildlife: 'Causing accidents'

A new homeowner in Indiana took to the r/legaladvice subreddit to express frustration about their neighbors feeding deer, which is bringing the animals into populated areas and leading to an increase in car accidents.

After noticing a handful of deer in their neighbor's backyard, they also noticed a feeding station. This situation prompted questions about the legality of such feeding practices and potential liability if a deer-related accident occurs.​

The feeding is "causing them to stay in populated area," which frustrated the new homeowner. "This is causing them to not roam around and graze ... These deer are causing accidents on the roads very often," they added.

It is generally frowned upon to feed wildlife, and there are often rules against it, but it can pose a danger to both the animals and humans. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources advises against feeding deer.

Many experts also advise against welcoming wildlife into your property because of safety concerns regarding the aggressiveness and unpredictability of wild animals.

Elsewhere, communities facing similar issues are exploring how legislative measures can reduce the risks that come with feeding wildlife. People in Bloomington, Indiana, proposed fines for feeding deer to address overpopulation and related hazards in an effort to protect wildlife and humans.

In many places, such as national parks, individuals are prohibited from getting too close to certain wildlife.

It's important for residents to educate themselves and adhere to wildlife management guidelines to create a harmonious coexistence with local fauna.

Community members on Reddit shared their perspectives on the issue.

One user recommended contacting local wildlife authorities, stating: "The action to take is to reach out to Indiana Fish & Game. Game wardens will be most familiar with the laws around 'deer baiting' and are law enforcement officers."

Another user added: "It is illegal to feed deer in most states, as it can cause them to become dependent on humans for food and can lead to an increase in deer-related accidents."

While feeding deer may stem from benign intentions, it can lead to unintended consequences that affect community safety and wildlife health. Residents are encouraged to follow local guidelines and consult with wildlife authorities to address such concerns responsibly.

