Resident captures video of dangerous interaction between family dog and wild bear: 'We didn't know what to do'

The South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Department confirmed two black bear sightings near a popular recreational area in mid-June, sparking concerns among residents.

What happened?

As Keloland News reported, the bears were spotted roaming along the shores of Pelican Lake, located near Watertown, about an hour-and-a-half north of Sioux Falls. A video shared by local David Dalke showed one of the bears getting dangerously close to his dog, but he said the bear merely seemed curious rather than threatening.

Nonetheless, it was an unsettling situation, considering bears weigh hundreds of pounds and can easily hurt or kill smaller animals. Luckily, though, both animals walked away unharmed.

The bear was spotted again further down the lake at the end of a dock where locals were fishing. Thankfully, a boater passed by and called attention to the bear before it had a chance to do any harm.

"He saw us for sure," local Alexis Rowland told Keloland News. "We didn't know what to do."

Once again, the bear walked away shortly after. But the group was shaken up and shocked to see a bear at the lake, as black bear sightings are quite rare in the area.

"In my 40 years, I've never heard of a bear around here," Watertown resident Keith Pietz said, per Keloland News.

Why are black bears in South Dakota concerning?

While black bears are not considered highly dangerous to humans, they are still wild animals and can act unpredictably, especially when protecting food or cubs. And if people feed them, whether intentionally or unintentionally, they can become accustomed to seeking out food near human habitats and put both people and pets in danger.

When bears and other wildlife become conditioned to human food, it may force officials to euthanize them, which is sadly happening more often as human-wildlife conflicts increase.

Population growth, habitat destruction, and resource shortages caused by the changing climate have made it more difficult for animals to survive, leading them to seek out urban environments for resources.

All across the globe, residents have reported an uptick in bear sightings in residential areas, including in people's driveways, gas station parking lots, and campgrounds. As humans continue to encroach on bears' territory, it puts more pressure on the animals and limits their food availability.

In this case, it doesn't appear that the bear was searching for food, but the fact that it didn't seem too fazed by humans is concerning.

Luckily, black bears in South Dakota are still quite unusual, according to South Dakota GFP regional wildlife manager Nick Rossman.

"Black bears in our area are not common in northeast South Dakota, but occasionally we have seen similar juvenile-aged bears wander through the area," he explained to the Watertown radio station KXLG.

How can you protect yourself and bears?

The GFP recommends keeping pets and children under supervision when bears are sighted nearby and cleaning up any food that has been left out.

In the broader context, however, taking steps to conserve bears' habitats would benefit both wildlife and humans, as conflicts would likely be significantly reduced. Helping bears thrive in their natural habitats is crucial for maintaining healthy ecosystems, as they regulate populations of other animals and contribute to overall biodiversity.

Participating in community-based conservation programs can help ensure bears have a safe and healthy environment, thereby reducing the likelihood of them venturing into human territory.

