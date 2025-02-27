  • Outdoors Outdoors

Park visitor furious after upsetting discovery along popular trail: 'There's no justifying this'

"Do I even need an explanation?"

by Jamie Speka
"Do I even need an explanation?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Enjoying your local park is always a great way to get out in nature. Unfortunately, park visitors may encounter litter. In this case, one park visitor in Philadelphia stumbled upon a large trash pile full of discarded contractor materials smack in the middle of a path.

"Your unexplained Fairmount Park trash pile of the day," wrote the original poster in r/Philadelphia, a Reddit community about the city. 

"Do I even need an explanation?"
Photo Credit: Reddit

With the pile full of contractor materials, the community believed that this trash pile was the result of a "contractor who didn't want to pay for a dumpster" and "drove his pickup down the trail and dumped the trash out of his truck bed right there," as one commenter speculated.

The Environmental Protection Agency estimated that there were 600 million tons of United States construction and demolition waste in 2018. A Yahoo Finance article explained that the "United Nations predicts that by 2050, 68% of the world's population will reside in urban areas, leading to an unprecedented surge in construction activities and C&D waste generation."

The majority of construction waste can be recycled. In fact, Big Rentz reported that 76% of all C&D waste in the U.S. was recovered or recycled in 2018. Thus, leaving piles of waste is difficult to justify. Given the good news that most of it can be recycled, it's important for contractors and all homeowners to know their recycling options.

Illegal dumping also damages ecosystems as chemicals from the waste can leak into groundwater and make it impossible for plants to function properly. It's also simply unpleasant and unsafe for locals to visit their public parks amid piles of waste.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Commenters were furious.

"Do I even need an explanation?" wrote one. "There's no justifying this."

Another Philadelphia resident wrote that protecting the city's parks should be a priority.

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"We have some of the oldest and most beautiful outdoor spaces and most if not all are left to the abuse of the ignorant," they said.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x