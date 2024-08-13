Visitor makes upsetting discovery in local park pond: 'Exponentially worse over the last few years'

"You're going to see some. Question is, are you going to be the change?"

A Tulsa resident took to Reddit to share their shock at the scene in a pond at a city park, and they didn't hold back their sarcasm, either.

"Surprised to see so much trash inside the pond at Hunter Park. Saw half a dozen spray paint cans floating in the water. Stay classy, Tulsa," the poster wrote above a series of photos of garbage floating in the pond.

"The graffiti and trash have gotten exponentially worse over the last few years," another user commented.

The OP is rightfully disappointed. Spending time in green spaces such as parks isn't only enjoyable; research has also shown that it brings multiple health benefits, including better heart health, mental health, and even longer life.

When the green spaces are filled with litter, however, the experience can be diminished and may even lead to people spending less time reaping these benefits. Unfortunately, instances such as this have become all too common, too.

People have shared their disappointing experiences with finding trash in parks, along hiking trails, and even at ancient archaeological sites. Not only does it diminish the effects of spending time in nature, but it's also harmful to the environment.

A huge amount of the trash is often plastic, and plastics may take tens to hundreds of years to break down, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Litter is also incredibly harmful to the wildlife and other animals, including pets, that encounter it.

Climate awareness starts with a respect for nature. If you choose to spend time in nature, you should practice Leave No Trace, ensuring that the spaces are kept beautiful for everyone to enjoy. Leaving trash behind to be found by other outdoor enthusiasts diminishes their ability to experience nature fully.

Commenters on the post were equally as upset as the OP, but they also offered sound advice.

"You'll go to areas that are supposed to be nice, like some parks or River Trails only for it to be dirty," one lamented.

"This is why I always pick up litter when I see it while disc golfing or walking through a park," another said.

"My rule is always bring a bag for litter on walks/hikes," someone else wrote. "You're going to see some. Question is, are you going to be the change?"

We can all be the change and take local climate action by doing something as small as picking up trash at a local park.

