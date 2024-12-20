Outraged resident shares image of hazardous substance discovered at public park: 'Makes me sick'

A resident's anger has gained traction in the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit as someone dumped hazardous substances on a frequently used field.

"We get a lot of kids using the field and now then they set it on fire… however, this time it was much worse," wrote the resident. "Someone had dumped an old bag of wood chips that was filled with old screws, nails, other rusty metal and razor blades. It looked like whoever dumped it pressed it all in the grass."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The resident picked up as much as possible, but they missed pieces as the hazardous materials were caked into the grass.

"It's honestly disgusting as this park gets a lot of use from families with kids to a lot of dog walkers," the resident continued in the post.

Dumping hazardous materials into public areas has long been an impactful factor contributing to habitat loss. It can be dangerous for animals, ecosystems, and humans. One site on illegal dumping estimates that there are nearly 100 million tons of illegally dumped waste around the world. Americans alone are estimated to illegally dump almost 1.5 million tons of trash each year.

Illegal dumping can drastically impact soil and water from contaminants. Dumping affects the area, but it also risks runoff of hazardous materials into streams, rivers, lakes, and drinking water, causing potentially severe damage to the ecosystem.

One of the biggest risks illegal dumping poses is human illness. Where large amounts of trash accumulate, diseases can come with it. In the case of this resident, many children, dog walkers, and those who frequent the park became susceptible to stepping on sharp and dirty objects.

One commenter expressed that the residents who picked the materials up were saving the day.

"Good for you to save the day, and potentially a dangerous ER visit for someone's child," they wrote.

The resident commented that "so many kids have been using the field to play football and cricket recently because it's the Summer holidays. Makes me sick thinking what if I never spotted the rubbish or just left it?"

