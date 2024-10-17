Government announces $9 million in funding for clean energy projects for tribal colleges and universities: 'A foundation for the next generation'

The money will enable schools to plan and execute projects to switch to more reliable and affordable local energy sources.

The U.S. Department of Energy Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs recently announced over $9 million to support clean energy developments and food sovereignty projects at tribal colleges and universities.

According to Energy.gov, the funding is split between two opportunities: a prize competition to support tribal food sovereignty and a fund for supporting clean energy transition on campuses.

For the TCU Energy and Food Sovereignty Nexus Prize, the Office of Indian Energy will offer $4.1 million to the 35 U.S.-based TCUs for supporting student-led teams to develop clean energy solutions for tribal food sovereignty.

Some examples of potential projects include solar systems that also provide shade for crops or livestock, greenhouses powered by solar or wind, and greenhouses with temperature control provided by geothermal energy.

Up to 30 teams can win $40,000 in the first phase of the competition to help them implement their designs. The first-place winner at the end of the competition will walk away with $250,000.

Office of Indian Energy Director Wahleah Johns said: "The TCU Energy and Food Sovereignty Nexus Prize will provide students with a hands-on opportunity to explore clean energy development as well as share learnings across the tribal community about energy and food sovereignty."

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Solutions for tribal food sovereignty will empower communities by providing access to quality and affordable food sources, which is important for long-term health and economic stability.

The DOE announced $5 million in funding to support TCUs in their transition to clean energy on campuses. The money will enable schools to plan and execute projects to switch to more reliable and affordable local energy sources.

Clean energy solutions reduce dependency on power grids, which are more expensive energy sources and can often go down during extreme weather events. Solar, wind, and other clean energy sources also cut down on pollution, keeping our air cleaner and environment safer.

"TCUs play an integral role in cultivating Native American and Alaska Native leaders and creating the workforce of the future," explained Johns. "Through these investments, we are supporting TCUs as they transition to clean energy and lay a foundation for the next generation to shape the clean energy future of Indian Country."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.