EV driver shares frustrating experience with irksome parking trend in grocery store lot: 'Any way I could report?'

An electric vehicle driver took to Reddit for some catharsis after a frustrating situation in a local grocery store's parking lot.

The EV owner was hoping to plug their car into the charging facilities while they shopped for necessities, but they found that one of the designated spots was taken by a gas-powered car that didn't need to be there.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They decided to wait for the driver to return to inform them why they shouldn't have parked in the spot. But when the driver arrived, they showed no remorse about parking where they did, even seemingly not understanding why leaving their car in the area was a problem.

They then took as long as possible to fill their car with shopping and leave the parking lot, further increasing the EV driver's irritation.

It could have been an honest mistake, but it also could have been an example of ICEing, a trend that sees internal combustion engine cars parked in EV charging spots to inconvenience the drivers of cars that produce no tailpipe pollution.

People have been showing their distaste for electric vehicles in a number of ways, either through intentional damage, road rage, coal rolling, or cutting charging cables.

Some people just can't seem to accept that EVs are becoming a mainstay on the nation's roads, and they apparently don't understand the numerous benefits electric vehicles offer.

Indeed, the technology can save you a lot of money in the long run since EVs require significantly less maintenance than traditional ICE cars and are far cheaper to refuel.

What's more, their power comes from clean electricity rather than fossil fuels such as gas and diesel that release planet-warming pollution when out on the road.

The benefits to the environment don't stop there, either. EVs are far better for the planet over their life span than typical gas-guzzling cars, even when accounting for the precious metals that need to be mined for battery construction.

Redditors were sympathetic and offered advice after the original poster asked if there was "any way I could report this guy?"

"The rules get less clear on private property than on public property no matter what state you're in," one user said. "OP's best bet would likely to be contacting store management, the property owner, and the charging company since they likely have a contract that the store and property manager to enforce the no parking unless charging rules."

"In Illinois it can be ticketed and towed," another user added."Not saying you can necessarily get the police to do it but it's the law."

