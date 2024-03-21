  • Home Home

Tesla driver shares dashcam video after experiencing road rage from truck driver: 'Imagine being that angry'

by Margaret Wong
Photo Credit: Reddit

In a startling showdown caught on camera, a Tesla driver found themselves in a dangerous duel with a coal-rolling truck, sparking a heated debate online. As the video circulates on social media, viewers are left questioning the safety of our roads and the environmental impact of such confrontations. 

The video, originally posted on Reddit in the r/IdiotsInCars subreddit, captures a harrowing moment where a Tesla driver is targeted by the driver of a coal-rolling truck. Rolling coal is when someone alters their truck or car to release excessive pollution, often as a form of aggressive behavior or protest. This harmful practice not only wastes fuel but also contributes to air pollution and climate change, posing risks to public health and the environment.

Diesel dick trying to run Tesla off the Road
byu/speederinsouthbend inIdiotsInCars

Beyond the immediate threat to road users, coal rolling increases air pollution by releasing harmful substances, such as particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, and carbon dioxide, into the atmosphere. Such pollution not only degrades air quality but also contributes to respiratory illnesses, environmental degradation, and the acceleration of the earth's overheating.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, rolling coal is illegal under the Clean Air Act. The law was established to ensure that all Americans have air that is safe to breathe. It aims to reduce and control air pollution by setting air quality standards and regulating the emissions of harmful substances from industries, vehicles, and other sources.

While some states explicitly ban coal rolling, enforcement varies, with police often relying on laws against obstructing roadways with excessive exhaust fumes to make judgments. States like Colorado have specific criteria for determining violations and impose fines of $100, while others like Maryland and New Jersey have stricter penalties of up to $500 and $5,000, respectively. 

Despite varying legal responses, efforts to combat coal rolling continue through reporting programs and the implementation of stricter regulations. 

Watch now: These futuristic gas stations could completely change what it's like to own an EV

Those responding to the footage were bewildered and outraged at the deliberate act of harm.

"Imagine being that angry about another person's choice of vehicle," one user commented

"You can pay to make an illegal modification to your vehicle, and it gives you absolutely no advantage whatsoever," said one commenter.

