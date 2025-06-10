Scientists issue warning over damaging pest spreading across vast area: 'Not as benign as some might think'

"It's about protecting the systems we all depend on."

European honeybees might be good for agriculture, but they're causing some serious problems for Australia's native bees.

A new study points out that these introduced bees are taking over important food sources and making it harder for native species to survive.

What's happening?

According to Phys.org, a group of researchers at Curtin University recently looked at how European honeybees are affecting native bee populations in Perth.

The study, published in Frontiers in Bee Science, is titled "Introduced honeybees … potentially reduce fitness of cavity-nesting native bees through a male-biased sex ratio, brood mortality, and reduced reproduction." It consisted of placing "bee hotels" around the city.

These bee hotels are basically small shelters where bees can lay their eggs, and the goal was to keep track of which species were using them and how well they were doing.

What researchers found wasn't great: In places where there were more honeybees, native bees had a tougher time. They weren't producing as many female offspring, which are essential for continuing the species. There were also more dead larvae and smaller, weaker male bees.

Dr. Kit Prendergast, who led the study, talked about these results and said that "this shows that honeybees are not as benign as some might think — they can negatively impact local ecosystems and potentially contribute to declines in native bee populations."

Why is this concerning?

When native pollinators struggle, their ecosystem suffers. Native bees are specially adapted to pollinate local plants (those that support other wildlife and help keep the environment in balance). If these bees disappear, it could mean fewer flowers, fewer fruits and vegetables, and fewer animals that depend on them.

In addition, it could make our food supply less secure. Native bees play a huge role in pollinating crops, and if they're pushed out, this means more pressure on the food system.

What can be done to help?

There's still hope for native bees, but it'll take some effort. One of the best ways to help is by making sure there aren't too many honeybees in areas where native bees live.

Adding more native plants to gardens and public spaces can also make a big difference. These are the plants that native bees know how to use, and they're often better suited to the local climate. Creating spaces for bees to nest and avoiding harmful chemicals like pesticides can help, too.

This isn't just about protecting bees: It's about protecting the systems we all depend on. By giving native bees the room and resources they need, we're building a cleaner future for everyone.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.