Experts issue warning after beachcombers make unexpected discovery on US coastline: 'They will continue to spread'

Beachcombers in Ketchikan, Alaska, found shells of invasive European green crabs on a sandy state park shore in June, making this the newest location in a fight with these harmful non-native species, reported the Alaska Beacon.

What's happening?

The shells were found during a beach survey June 6 as part of a University of Alaska Southeast class. After this first find, more shells turned up at other spots along Ketchikan's road system.

These crabs first showed up in Alaska in 2022 on Annette Island, about 30 miles south of the recent Ketchikan find. The Metlakatla Indian Community has caught around 3,000 of these invasive crabs since they were first spotted, with more than 300 trapped on nearby Gravina Island just last month.

"They have continued to spread. They will continue to spread," said Barbara Morgan, a UAS professor who helped lead the beach surveys, per the Beacon. "They are expected to spread through Southeast Alaska, probably most of Southcentral — kind of the southern coast of Southcentral."

Why are invasive green crabs concerning?

These destructive crabs threaten Alaska's marine ecosystem and fishing industry. They eat salmon fry, young Dungeness crabs, and other native fish species. They also destroy eelgrass beds, which serve as essential habitats for many fish species, including commercially valuable salmon.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warns Alaskans that green crabs "could potentially damage Alaska's multibillion-dollar fisheries industries, especially for salmon, crab, and mariculture operations."

What's being done about invasive species?

The Metlakatla Indian Community leads Alaska's most active response effort, establishing a detection program in 2020 that has trapped thousands of green crabs. This "functional eradication" approach focuses on protecting key sites vital to native species, such as salmon and Dungeness crab.

The Alaska Invasive Species Partnership coordinates broader work among government agencies, university experts, nonprofits, and community organizations, per the Beacon. It advocates for establishing a stronger state invasive species council to coordinate broader protection and facilitate a quicker response.

Bills now in the Alaska Legislature would create such a council. The House approved earlier attempts but didn't reach final approval before the sessions ended, per the Beacon.

If you spot what might be a European green crab, you can help by learning to identify them correctly. They have five spikes on each side of their shells and three bumps between their eyes. They can be green, brown, yellow, reddish, or a combination of these colors.

Contact your local wildlife office if you spot suspicious crabs or shells. Supporting laws for invasive species control can also help shield Alaska's valuable marine ecosystems and the communities that rely on them.

