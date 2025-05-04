Scientists stunned after finding mysterious bird species in unexpected location: 'We recorded it outside of known areas'

Experts aren't certain why the bird is popping up in new regions.

Researchers have confirmed the presence of at least one Eurasian pygmy owl in Spain, a new location for this little bird.

Mongabay reported that the owl's sounds were first recorded in early 2023 in the Catalonia region of Spain. However, it wasn't until January 2025 that specialized teams were able to confirm its presence.

"This is the first individual of this species detected in Catalonia," the local government of Val d'Aran, an administrative entity in the region, said in an announcement.

Eurasian pygmy owls are the smallest owl in Europe, at only about seven inches (18 centimeters) tall, but seem to be expanding their territory. They are known to inhabit areas in Norway, northeastern China, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Ukraine, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, France, and now Spain, according to Animal Diversity Web.

As many animal populations dwindle and species move up the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species, it's wonderful to see one species thriving. The owls are classified as "Least Concern" on the IUCN Red List.

While the owls are moving into new areas, they are not considered invasive. Instead, they're bolstering healthy biodiversity in new regions.

Biodiversity is essential for flourishing ecosystems. It helps prevent the spread of diseases, balance the food chain, and stabilize the climate. Humans benefit from biodiversity, as it supports crop growth and freshwater security. More biodiversity means a cooler planet for everyone.

Experts aren't certain why the owl is popping up in new regions. It's possible that a lack of available prey could force the owls to expand their range. However, it's most likely that the owls have been moving their way into Spain for quite some time, and observers are just now spotting them.

"We have similar experience from Slovakia," one commenter on the Mongabay article said. "Here, we recorded it outside of known areas — especially in lower mountains and also in small forests in agricultural land."

Bird Guides also covered the discovery of the owl in Spain, and someone shared a personal story: "I saw a very small owl, which could have been a pygmy owl, in the Tossa de Mar campsite in 1963."

Whether they're new to Spain or have just been hiding, researchers are glad to consistently see the species in large numbers.

