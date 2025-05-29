Expert issues urgent warning over dangers of seemingly ordinary tree: 'They go off like a bomb'

"Proof that we shouldn't take things which are native to one place and put them somewhere else."

While many associate the popular eucalyptus plant with its relaxing scent and leafy branches, in many areas around the world, its presence is not only invasive but also actively destructive.

In a recent Instagram reel, Sacramentofoodforest (@sacramentofoodforest) highlighted the impact of eucalyptus trees on states like California, where the threat of wildfires is imminent. "These invasive trees arrived in California from colonization, and the eucalyptus oil they produce is one of California's biggest wildfire threats," they said. "All they need is a dry environment, high winds, and one spark."

Early settlers of California brought eucalyptus to landscape their new settlements. However, the species began to overgrow native plants, impacting the local ecosystem and causing wildfires due to its highly flammable, explosive oil.

"Gum trees should not be planted where humans are. In fires, they go off like a bomb/petrol station," one commenter noted. "Wonderful trees for koalas, terrible for humans. We know this well in Australia."

The plants can also wreak havoc on homeowners' properties due to their root system. Since eucalyptus is a drought-tolerant plant from Australia, its roots grow close to the surface to capture as much water as they can in arid climates. Unfortunately, this surface-level structure leaves the tree susceptible to easily falling over, causing damage to property and infrastructure surrounding it.

To combat invasive species like the eucalyptus tree, many homeowners are actively rewilding their yards with plants native to their area. Since these plants are naturally occurring in the given region, they are easy and cost-effective to maintain in their native ecosystems. Plus, they create the perfect environment for local pollinators, particularly when used in tandem with natural lawns using clover or buffalo grass.

As wildfires become more commonplace in California amid rising global temperatures, these efforts to rewild are more important than ever — and show the necessity of limiting invasive species in these vulnerable ecosystems.

"Proof that we shouldn't take things which are native to one place and put them somewhere else. Let nature be," another commenter said.

