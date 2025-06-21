Expert issues warning over popular plant with devastating effects: 'Destroy it'

TikTok user plants.are.people.too (@plants.are.people.too) is advising North Carolina residents about a popular landscaping choice with surprisingly alarming ecological impacts.

The clip, which has over 1,700 views, warns against planting English ivy and encourages removing it.

In the video, the creator highlights how English ivy — widely available through retailers including Home Depot — poses a significant environmental threat in the region.

According to the creator, there's already an abundance of English ivy and vinca in North Carolina, both of which are on the state's invasive species list.

Unknown to many, these aggressive vines smother native trees and contribute to soil erosion when left unchecked. These risks become more dangerous during extreme weather events, such as hurricanes.

What's more concerning is their popularity in new developments, where they're planted despite existing infestations nearby. While these plants may fit a certain aesthetic, their spread could accelerate biodiversity loss and damage local ecosystems.

Invasive plants crowd out native species, making it harder for pollinators and other wildlife to thrive.

Replacing them with native plants, clover, or buffalo grass not only supports pollinators, which are essential to protecting our food supply, but also lowers water bills and lawn maintenance needs.

Switching to a natural lawn or rewilding your yard can enhance your landscape and promote biodiversity. Even partial lawn conversions can have lasting positive impacts.

Commenters chimed in with their own examples of invasive plants that had taken over their gardens.

"Please also include my personal nemesis, wisteria," one wrote. Another user added: "The English ivy is outcompeting the kudzu by my house. I am in hell ripping it out!!"

"I think lots of people who get into gardening unknowingly assume that garden centers/greenhouses only sell good things? Or natives?" someone else remarked. "They're after money, not morals, y'all."

One user offered a solution: "I destroy it! Dig it up…seal it in plastic and lay it in bright sunlight. When dead and moldy, open bag, let it dry, then burn it."

