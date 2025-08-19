Officials enforce 'zero-tolerance' ban to protect rare bird species: 'Full vigilance at all times'

There is usually backlash in the wake of laws like these.

Protecting rare or endangered species is a vital step in keeping ecosystems' biodiversity thriving.

A recent ban has been passed in Punjab, India, that will help protect rare birds and some other vulnerable species.

According to The Express Tribune, illegal hunting of falcons and quails has led to population decline. Now, the strict "zero-tolerance" policy will seek legal repercussions for offenders of the ban, as well as landowners who permit illegal hunting on their property.

In the Wildlife Ranger meeting where the ban was discussed, the importance of rangers holding the public accountable was made clear.

"All field officers and staff were instructed to maintain full vigilance at all times during the hunting season. All deputy chief Wildlife Rangers were directed to submit daily reports on violations and enforcement actions," The Express Tribune reported.

Around the world, government-enforced protection of endangered species is playing a key role in maintaining biodiversity.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

In Illinois, declining gray fox numbers resulted in an indefinite ban on hunting them. Meanwhile, attempts have been made to ban outrageous hunting tactics like intentionally hitting animals with snowmobiles or luring bears using human food.

While there is usually backlash in the wake of hunting laws like these, the bans are intended to protect struggling species whose disappearance could upset the entire food chain.

The Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department released a statement on Facebook regarding the new hunting rules, adding, "Hunting is only legal for specific species, in designated areas, and during the specified season, with a valid permit from the Wildlife Department. "

The Parks Department statement added, "Following these rules ensures hunting is sustainable and responsible."

To do your part in protecting rare species, you can support climate causes or organizations focused on endangered or vulnerable animals. Plus, if you are into hunting, you can pay close attention to the regulations affecting your area, ensuring you do not cause harm to vulnerable wildlife populations.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.