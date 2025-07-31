Lawmakers push to ban controversial hunting practice with new federal bill: 'Humane thing to do'

"It's an unsporting and reckless practice that puts wildlife and people at risk."

A Michigan lawmaker has revived a push to ban bear-baiting, a controversial hunting practice that involves placing out human food to attract bears, according to The Detroit News.

U.S. Rep. Elton Gallegly (R-CA), who served in Congress for 13 years, initially tried to gain momentum to outlaw bear-baiting on federal lands in 2003 with the Don't Feed the Bears Act.

While that legislation never got off the ground, U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI) has sponsored a nearly identical bill by the same name. Thanedar told The Detroit News that the move was the "humane thing to do" and believed his constituents would agree with the assessment.

"The people of 13th District care about animal rights," he said, also pointing to how allowing bear baiting sends a contradictory message to the public. "They care about protecting animals. I'm sure the constituents of the 13th District would view this as an unethical, cruel practice."

All but 12 states already don't allow bear baiting, and the National Park Service strongly warns visitors on federal lands against feeding wildlife, referring to a "fed bear" as a "dead bear."

That's because bears who eat our food can lose their natural fear of humans, and this can lead to an increase in dangerous interspecies interactions.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The Humane World for Animals has also criticized bear baiting as "unethical," as it pits bears against one another as they compete for bait, resulting in unnecessary mortalities. Moreover, the practice can contribute to the spread of diseases such as rabies.

"This bill is about strengthening public safety, animal welfare, and responsible wildlife management," Rep. Thanedar said in an official press release. He added, "There are effective and ethical ways to hunt that do not endanger the public or alter the natural behavior of wildlife."

"Placing garbage piles in our national forests to ambush bears is not hunting," said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy. "It's an unsporting and reckless practice that puts wildlife and people at risk."

"We thank Representative Thanedar for introducing this long-overdue reform and standing up for the principles of fair chase and sound wildlife management on our federal lands."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







