Bystander shares video of parkgoer's encounter with bear at national park: 'I'd be scared knowing mama bear will come rushing'

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: Reddit

A video of two tourists recklessly approaching a brown bear to snap photos in Yosemite National Park has ignited a firestorm of criticism on Reddit's r/Yosemite community.

The post, titled "Throwback to bear and Yosemite Tourists who want the 'perfect shot,'" has garnered attention for highlighting the alarming behavior of visitors who prioritize their photo ops over respecting wildlife and park rules.

In the footage, the pair can be seen inching closer and closer to the bear, cameras in hand, disregarding the potential danger to themselves and the animal. Their actions not only put their own safety at risk — bears are known to charge when humans get too close — but also threaten the bear's well-being.

Incidents like these underscore the need for greater awareness about the impact of our actions on the environment and the creatures that inhabit it. As we seek to cultivate a deeper connection with nature, it's crucial to approach wildlife with respect and caution.

When tourists behave recklessly, it not only stresses the animals but also puts a strain on park rangers, who are tasked with protecting the ecosystem. Moreover, if an animal injures a human, even if provoked, it may face the tragic consequence of being euthanized.

As we work toward a more sustainable future, it's essential to foster a relationship with nature built on respect and understanding. By appreciating wildlife from a safe distance and adhering to park guidelines, we can preserve these precious ecosystems for generations to come.

The Reddit community was quick to express their frustration and disbelief at the tourists' behavior.

One user commented, "Some people are incredibly dumb, it blows my mind…" 

Another pointed out the potential danger, saying, "Is that a young bear? I'd be scared knowing mama bear will come rushing."

Let's use moments like these as a reminder to tread lightly, respect boundaries, and prioritize the well-being of the incredible creatures that share our planet. Together, we can create a world where both humans and animals thrive in harmony.

Throwback to bear and Yosemite Tourists who want the "perfect shot"
byu/Choocher97 inYosemite

