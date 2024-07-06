Footage shows tourists receive immediate consequences after driving dangerously close to elk: 'Wildlife doesn't care'

Wildlife-human interactions are inevitable, but it's up to us to be considerate of their native habitat.

In what appears to be a case of ignorance compounded by impatience, one driver passing through Canada's Jasper National Park got a rude awakening from a less-than-tolerant elk.

Last fall, during mating season, motorists encountered an elk on the road, and one driver apparently didn't get the memo. That "memo" was actually an elk safety notice posted by the parks department offering info about how to deal with an encounter.

In a video shared on Instagram by John Krampl (@johnkramplphotography), we see a vehicle on a two-lane road stopped just a couple of feet from a male elk. It appears the driver got tired of waiting for the animal to move on and hit the gas to go around. This made the wild animal agitated enough to drop its antler-adorned head and ram the side of the car.

Luckily, the encounter ended there. The driver continued to move on, and the elk turned back toward the side of the road, where you could see movement. It's possible that the male had a mate or family nearby and would fiercely defend them.

As one commenter stated, "People, wild animals! Give them space!! Not worth [the] car being damaged or it could have been turned over!!! Wait… Patience… Let them have space, they will move on, don't drive around them!!!"

Jasper is the largest national park in the Canadian Rocky Mountains and part of a larger UNESCO World Heritage Site. Millions visit the area each year, but it's important to respect the park rules to preserve the park's various wildlife species, including grizzly bears, wolves, and, you guessed it, elk.

A nearby park installed wildlife overpass crossings to provide safe passage for wildlife without having to cross roadways. With 44 of these now built, there's been a 96% reduction in deer and elk collisions with vehicles.

"The highway was built in the elk's territory. Wildlife doesn't care," provided one commenter. In this particular case, the driver should have stopped three bus lengths (30 meters) away from the animal until it moved on of its own accord.

Still, this is the reality where man and wildlife intersect. While the driver could have shown more patience and restraint, one commenter lightheartedly changed the subject, "Explain that one to the insurance company."

