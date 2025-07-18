Experts make incredible discovery while checking traps in national wildlife refuge: 'It's like a unicorn sitting right in front of us'

A hyperlocal rodent species made a rare appearance in California, according to The Modesto Bee.

Two elusive riparian woodrats were caught in traps along the banks of the San Joaquin River by National Wildlife Refuge staff. Researchers followed up by setting trail cameras to capture any others in action and managed a few nocturnal sightings.

The endangered riparian woodrat hadn't been seen since 2017. Endemic to the San Joaquin River National Wildlife Refuge and the environs west of Modesto, it was feared that floods had destroyed its habitat. Researchers theorize that the woodrats have adapted and taken to the nearby treeline.

"We're in an area that floods really frequently," River Partners restoration ecologist Haley Mirts said, per the Bee. "Woodrats in other parts of the state aren't known for being super arboreal, but we think they've adapted to living in the trees and then feeding a lot off of the trees."

Such behaviors aren't unheard of. Jaguars in Brazil have been observed taking to trees in response to flooding.

Because of atmospheric pollution exacerbating destructive weather patterns, floods are becoming an increasing danger to a wide range of species.

While humanity has an opportunity to protect and preserve animals at risk, wildlife often returns the favor. For example, beavers reintroduced in the United Kingdom have enhanced flood resilience with the dams they build.

Continued study of the riparian woodrat is needed to learn exactly how it contributes to local ecosystems and human benefits, but researchers are excited to dig in.

"After years of hearing about them being out here, and then to actually see one, it's like a unicorn sitting right in front of us, and he's beautiful," said Jaime Rudd, director of the Endangered Species Recovery Program at California State University.

