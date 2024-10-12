Local officials discover unexpected consequence of Hurricane Helene: 'Our top priority has been to help residents'

Events like this highlight the critical impact of extreme weather on wildlife.

Hurricane Helene brought devastation to multiple communities across the state of Florida, but officials discovered that it also unexpectedly impacted local wildlife.

What's happening?

As reported by the National News Desk, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said there were several reports of stranded manatees across the coast due to the heavy rains and extreme flooding caused by Hurricane Helene.

The FWC told the NND that its team of dedicated biologists has been working alongside the public and a network of partners to respond to distress calls reporting stranded manatees. In one photo of a recent rescue, a manatee was seen stranded in a ditch surrounded by just a small puddle of water.

The discovery of these displaced creatures caught the FWC off-guard while it has been focused on responding to residents affected by the recent disaster.

"While our top priority has been to help residents and visitors of Florida recover from the impacts of Helene, we are also working swiftly to rehabilitate and conserve these gentle giants," the organization said, per the NND.

Why is this important?

The increased frequency and intensity of severe weather events due to the changing climate have also caused instances where animals were displaced from their habitats among other unfortunate circumstances.

In Spain, a drowning deer that had fallen into floodwaters due to recent storms was heroically rescued by cyclists. However, some of these instances end in tragedy, like in Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park where extreme drought conditions led to the tragic death of over 160 elephants.

Manatees, in particular, have been left vulnerable when displaced from their usual warm water habitats. For instance, a manatee was surprisingly discovered in New England and tragically died, likely due to cold stress. Events like this highlight the critical impact of extreme weather on wildlife.

What's being done about this?

Per the NND, any manatees found stranded by storms likely require immediate medical attention from wildlife experts and should be reported to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

By donating to or volunteering with manatee conservation organizations, you can also help protect these gentle giants from the ongoing threat of extreme weather events.

