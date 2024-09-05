Officials document striking before-and-after photos showcasing 'innovative' restoration project: 'You get a bit more inspired'

A land restoration project in Australia has demonstrated just what can be achieved when trees are replanted in previously deforested areas.

Conservationist Steve Murphy put his theories into practice on a patch of land formerly owned by a mining company.

At the Lal Lal plantation near Ballarat, native plant and tree species have been reintroduced to replicate the original natural forest. The ImLal Biorich Plantation has helped improve biodiversity in the area, with animal tracking efforts finding phascogales, feathertail gliders, sugar gliders, and even a koala setting up habitats among the reforested areas, as ABC News noted.

Another project saw Murphy advise Merino sheep farmer Steve Donaldson about using native plants to help control weeds.









By fencing off areas of land and revegetating them with native species, weed control got significantly easier for Donaldson. After a few years, the new native plants began to attract birds, which helped with pest management and reduced the need to use harmful chemical pesticides.

"As the years go by you get a bit more inspired," Donaldson told ABC News. "I think what they're saying might be good, so you take a few more chances and devote a bit more land."

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Australia is notable for its poor record in terms of deforestation, biodiversity loss, and mammal extinction, as ABC News observed, but efforts like those championed by Murphy can make a huge difference in mitigating these factors.

"I just wanted to be able to see something at the end of my days that I'm really proud of, and you've got to be a bit innovative, don't you," Murphy said.

Similar projects all over the world have helped in restoring nature's natural balance. Whether it's the destruction of dams, which hindered the routes of native fish species, or the reintroduction of previously locally extinct species like beavers, it's amazing how quickly nature can rebound as long as we give it the means to do so.

Even small-scale efforts like rewilding your garden can have a profoundly positive impact on biodiversity. Healthy ecosystems are essential for a healthy planet, and we all feel the benefits when nature functions as intended.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.