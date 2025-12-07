Park visitor captures frightening video of tourists' encounter with massive wild animal: 'Asking for trouble'

"People are not charged or arrested for the taunting."

From a distance, elk may seem harmless, but it's best not to test your luck with these elegant, fierce creatures up close.

A candid clip shared to the touronsofnationalparks (@touronsofnationalparks) Instagram showcases yet another instance of tourists in Estes Park, Colorado, getting too close for comfort.

A bystander to the scene captured a large cow elk slashing viciously at a hedge with her antlers when a group of tourists — a few of whom were preoccupied with taking photos and videos of their own — refused to keep their distance. While they initially moved aside to give the animal some space, a few lingered from a couple of feet away to look on until the elk made as if to charge.

As part of the Instagram caption, the touronsofnationalparks account recommended a range of safe practices when in close proximity to elk, including keeping to designated nature trails and roadways and staying at least 75 feet away from any wandering wildlife.

When cornered by inquisitive humans — both well-meaning and otherwise — animals can feel threatened and instinctively move to charge. Fortunately, no one was injured in this particular interaction, but close encounters like these are known to prove risky for both involved parties. While humans are sometimes injured in hostile confrontations with creatures like elk, bears, and alligators, authorities are in many cases forced to euthanize animals that attack humans, whether provoked or not.

Rising human activity in formerly natural regions is putting pressure on wildlife to adjust or even relocate, as is our warming climate. When animals find that their old habitats are no longer suitable for them to live — whether due to urban expansion, a decline in ecosystem health, or another reason entirely — they're frequently driven into closer contact with human communities. As a result, it's critical to give them whatever space we can.

Folks in the comment section of the original Instagram post raised some virtual eyebrows at the lack of self-preservation instinct displayed by the featured tourists, and encouraged individuals to be more mindful of safety rules around wildlife in the future.

"Yeah, just stand there and stare it down," one user wrote sarcastically. "It won't take that as a threat or anything."

"People are asking for trouble," added another. "If the Elk decided to charge the people, the Elk would pay the price. People are not charged or arrested for the taunting, harassment, and more of Elk and other animals."

