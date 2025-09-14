Scientists issue warning after discovering concerning phenomenon in trees: 'Simply not keeping up'

There are many ways we can take action.

Increasing temperatures around the globe are threatening habitats and ecosystems. In fact, a study by the United Nations declared that 14% of the world's coral was lost between 2009 and 2018 because of warmer ocean temperatures.

What's happening?

And news out of the Amazon isn't much better.

A report in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences basically says that the forests aren't adapting to the shifting climate as quickly as necessary. Researchers have studied the forests for the past 40 years and determined that trees are not shifting upslope enough to ensure their survival. This threatens biodiversity and pollinators in the region. Pollinators are the insects and small birds that help plants reproduce and, in turn, protect our food chain.

The study was conducted by Wake Forest University in collaboration with an international team of scientists. The researchers were studying thermophilization, which means the process where warmer-favoring tree species take precedence over cooler-favoring ones. The study found the transition to warmer-favoring tree species was not happening at a rate that could sustain the forests.

"These forests are simply not keeping up with climate change," said lead author William Farfan-Rios of Wake Forest University.

Why is this important?

The destruction of the forests is a threat to our entire global ecosystem. The forests in the Amazon and Andes help reduce carbon pollution and are also the home of many diverse plants and animals.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

Unfortunately, this is not the only news that suggests there are reasons to be concerned about the health of our forests. A UN biodiversity summit declared 38% of the world's trees are at risk of extinction. Another report suggested that trees are losing their natural ability to store carbon because of their disrupted ecosystems.

What's being done to save the forests?

There are many ways we can take action to protect our forests. First and foremost, we have to be knowledgeable about the threats facing our trees.

So studies like these, while scary, are also hugely helpful. We can then spread the word by discussing them with friends and family. We can also take local action to protect our environment. Perhaps most importantly, we can elect candidates who understand the threats to our climate and will do everything they can to protect it.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.