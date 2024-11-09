Tourist nearly experiences instant consequences after testing luck with wild animal: 'What is wrong with people?'

Heeding park guidelines not only ensures personal safety but also the well-being of the animals.

Tourists visiting national parks across the nation are required to follow park rules for their safety, but every now and then, someone who violates those rules puts themselves in unnecessary danger.

A video shared to Instagram by Stephen Branum (@estesparkconcierge) showed a tourist at Estes Park, the base camp of Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, getting dangerously close to a wild elk to take a picture. Even after being warned to step back after the animal moved toward him, the tourist continued snapping photos on his cellphone.

Thankfully, the tourist walked away from the elk without further incident. Still, he was rightfully called out for his reckless behavior, which could have resulted in devastating consequences.

"We witnessed the stupidity at the golf course yesterday. What is wrong with people?!?" one Instagram user commented.

Maintaining a safe distance from wildlife is one of the many necessities for a positive experience when visiting national parks. Heeding park guidelines not only ensures personal safety but also the well-being of the animals.

Per the National Park Service, most parks "require you to stay a minimum distance of 25 yards from most wildlife and 100 yards from predators like bears and wolves."

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Unfortunately, the tourist featured in Branum's video isn't the first and likely won't be the last to take dangerous risks when visiting popular attractions.

For example, there was an incident captured on video and shared on social media in which a tourist in Yellowstone National Park got too close to a bison and ended up pinned under it. In a similar situation, a tourist stayed on the ground and played dead after being charged by a bison, and their quick thinking likely saved their life.

These instances highlight the importance of respecting wildlife. When visiting national parks, it's crucial to appreciate the beauty of these animals from a safe distance rather than attempting to get the perfect photo.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.