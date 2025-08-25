Parent shares emotional review after testing e-bike with 13-year-old son: 'Made me [feel] 30 years younger'

Chronic disease had slowed down one Colorado resident's athletic pursuits for many decades — but they found an unexpected remedy when they bought an electric bike.

In an emotional post on the r/ebikes subreddit, they explained that an illness in college had resulted in post-exertional malaise, which had limited their snowboarding and biking to near-zero. But after buying an electric mountain bike, they discovered that biking was within reach again.

"Ebike made me 30 years younger. I have pedalled all over town, on a pump track, up and down hills today," they wrote. "I went for what was a grueling ride (for him) with my healthy 13 year old son. And while I got my heart rate up a bit, I was able to do what I could never do without experiencing terrible brain fog and fatigue."

"This thing is a game changer for me," they enthused. "I feel 22 again!"

Other e-bike owners, particularly those with similarly limited mobility, shared their own enthusiasm. "They're a real miracle for conquering disability and the difficulties of old age," one person wrote.

When compared to conventional vehicles, e-bikes are also major winners in terms of lowering air pollution — especially considering that the worst air quality is often found inside the car. And for those with chronic illness, breathing clean air is particularly important.

"It changed my life," one commenter emphasized.

For OP, their e-bike was such an instant hit that their wife ordered one too. "We're already planning trips and trails together," they shared. "No more driving to work, either."

Commuting on an e-bike is an excellent way to save money on daily rides — and with the assistance from the electric motor, you arrive to work sweat-free. Between commuting, exercise, and simple joy rides, it's easy to rack up the distance. One commenter boasted that they had ridden nearly 1,000 miles in less than a year.

When it comes to making the leap to buying an e-bike, one commenter summed it up well: "The only regret I have is not buying one sooner."

