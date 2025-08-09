Manufacturer unveils high-tech e-bike models with incredible performance: 'The perfect city bike'

"Culmination of five generations and 11 years of e-bike innovation."

VanMoof, an electric mobility company, has launched a new e-bike designed with high-tech features and impressive specs.

These new e-bikes have emerged after technology company McLaren Applied acquired VanMoof's assets after a bankruptcy.

As New Atlas reported, VanMoof's new S6 series e-bikes are the first to be launched since the bankruptcy in 2023.

The company has been on a "relentless quest to make the perfect city bike" since 2009. It says this newest e-bike is the "culmination of five generations and 11 years of e-bike innovation."

VanMoof collaborated with McLaren Applied to create a new design for its new S6 and S6 Open models.

The e-bikes have a 250-watt hub motor on the front wheel and four levels of pedal assistance to propel you up to 15 miles per hour. The e-bike's motors have 50 pound-feet of torque, and you can ride it about 93 miles per charge in eco-mode.

VanMoof's S6 incorporates an electronic control unit, USB-C port, and a three-speed auto-shift hub. You can connect the e-bike to a mobile app for turn-by-turn directions with Apple brand compatibility.

E-bike enthusiasts are also talking about the S6's built-in sonic alarm that makes it thief-proof, a feature that's accessible through a subscription service.

The company's new addition to the e-bike landscape is exciting because it adds another option for buyers to consider and supports the broader clean energy transition.

Meanwhile, other e-bike manufacturers have been releasing models with unique frames, advanced technology, and sustainable batteries. There are also foldable e-bike options that make them perfect for commuters.

Regardless of which e-bike appeals to your budget and lifestyle, riding one instead of driving is among the best things you can do for your wallet, your body, and the planet.

E-bikes offer cheaper, cleaner, and healthier commutes around town. You'll save money on gas while getting exercise and releasing less planet-overheating pollution into your community.

VanMoof's new S6 e-bikes are currently priced higher than many other e-bike options, but they do come with an extended three-year warranty. The company is taking reservations with an initial deposit to secure your S6, with first deliveries expected to ship out soon.

Discussing the new VanMoof e-bike, TechCrunch wrote, "It's a sexy-looking bike. The S6 has the iconic VanMoof frame, made even sleeker with no visible welding."

A reviewer for StuffTV said, "Back-to-back rides showed me how far the VanMoof S6 has been refined in a single e-bike generation."

