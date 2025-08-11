Elementary school teacher wows students after revealing nontraditional commute: 'You just don't get that kind of experience in a car'

"We need more of this."

An elementary school teacher is trying to change the way the next generation thinks about commuting.

Instead of taking a motorized vehicle to work every day, this teacher chose an electronic bike — and they park their e-bike behind their desk every day.

From there, they can access their pannier — like an enclosed bike basket — and spark conversations about different ways to commute that are better for both people and the planet.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The teacher posted a photo of their bicycle parked in their classroom to Reddit's r/bikecommuting, starting a discussion there, too.

An Australian study found evidence that e-bike commuting is good for health and well-being, giving riders an opportunity to be active while limiting toxic chemicals spewed into the air.

It doesn't hurt that e-bikes can also save commuters quite a bit of money, enabling them to commute to work without the added costs of gas and vehicle maintenance. Some e-bike riders say they no longer need to own a car.

You can make your e-bike even more energy efficient by charging it with solar panels at home.

On the teacher's thread, fellow users lauded the teacher's e-bike advocacy.

"You just don't get that kind of experience in a car," one said.

"We need more of this. Positive examples to young people. Well done," another added.

"Now this is the kind of 'indoctrination' I can get behind," another joked.

