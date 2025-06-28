Residents celebrate as beloved lake gets influx of over 15 billion gallons of water: 'About time'

"We need the water!"

A reservoir in Kansas is enjoying renewed water levels, according to KAKE.

El Dorado Lake is an 8,400-acre reservoir that holds 50 billion gallons of water. In the span of a week, the reservoir recovered 17 billion gallons thanks to increased rainfall. It continues to gain water at 50,000 gallons per second. One marina owner said that boat ramps were actually submerged thanks to the increase.

Other lakes in the state have also benefited from the rain, but not all of them. Data from the Army Corps of Engineers indicates that the water levels at El Dorado Lake are about 3 feet higher than normal.

Kansas has been subject to water supply issues in the past. Wichita needed to implement usage restrictions in the fall. Groundwater supplies have disappeared from the state, making reservoir supplies all the more important, especially to farmers who have had to work in drought conditions. The limited supply has caused legal bickering among Kansas communities over water rights.

Extreme droughts have been brought on largely by atmospheric pollution. By trapping heat, greenhouse gases not only exacerbate destructive weather patterns, but they also hasten the melting of polar ice caps, which raises sea levels. That heat also reaches the upper layer of oceans, which wreaks havoc on marine ecosystems.

While adaptation measures such as conserving water can help in the short term, addressing the root of the problem will mean reducing pollution. On an individual basis, switching to an electric vehicle, installing a heat pump, trying a plant-based diet, and relying on solar power will have the biggest impact.

Locals were thankful for the improved water supply.

"About time 4 or 5 years," one Facebook commenter said.

"We need the water!!! Woo!!! Hoo!!!!!" another wrote.

