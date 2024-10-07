Officials expand multi-stage water restrictions on major U.S. city amid ongoing drought: 'Plans to increase enforcement, including issuance of fines'

"We are still seeing high outdoor use, and for these residents, we need to see a significant change in behavior."

The city of Wichita, Kansas, has been under water restrictions since August, but despite conservation efforts, the ban on excessive use may continue.

What's happening?

The restrictions were set for two months, with the city banning lawn irrigation and other nonessential watering but for one day a week, as KWCH reported. The period was to expire on Oct. 5, but the city decided on Sept. 19 to extend the restrictions indefinitely.

The city has pinballed from 74 million gallons before restrictions to 55 and back up to 64. Because officials restricted watering to certain days by location, they pinpointed that the northeast quadrant of the city was not doing its part.

"After seeing an initial drastic decline the first several weeks of drought restrictions, community water use is starting to inch back up," the city stated in a news release.

That could lead to fines and an extension of the restrictions.

Why is this important?

Wichita enacted its drought response plan in January 2023, and it entered Stage 2 because of low levels at Cheney Reservoir, which needs rain or runoff to recover. The reservoir is at 66.2% full over the last 12 months; further restrictions will be necessary if it falls below 50%.

Though golf courses and other outdoor businesses are allowed to water without limits, the city said, "We are still seeing high outdoor use, and for these residents, we need to see a significant change in behavior to ensure we are all doing our part to conserve." Those with wells or food gardens are exempt from the restrictions as well.

All this is a result of our changing climate, with Earth overheating because of dirty energy sources that cause increasingly intense and frequent extreme weather events, including droughts and wildfires. In the Western United States, water restrictions have become permanent.

What's being done about conserving water?

The city had issued 302 warnings as of Sept. 19, per KWCH. Violators are subject to a $50 fine if they don't address the issue following a warning; subsequent noncompliance draws $100 fines.

"During the last two months, efforts on education were prioritized over issuing fines," the city stated. "Going forward, staff plans to increase enforcement, including issuance of fines if warranted, while still continuing educational efforts on ways to cut back on water use."

You can save water in many ways, including switching from turf grass to clover, planting native species in a rewilded yard, installing efficient appliances, and storing rainwater in rain barrels.

A new water plant set to open next year will reduce Wichita's reliance on Cheney Reservoir. The city also offers rebates for installing water-saving devices.

