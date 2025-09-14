Officials take action after investigation reveals troubling hunting practice: 'A fundamental step'

Hunting, while unpleasant for many, has its purpose in the greater conservation of wildlife and entire ecosystems. However, like anything, hunting can be abused by those who have no respect for nature. One type of hunting targets migrating birds when they're resting and at their most vulnerable.

Recently, thanks to the efforts of investigative journalists at The New Arab, this practice may soon come to an end in Egypt, where the government has banned tourist bird hunting in that nation's largest governorate. This move is a positive step toward protecting millions of migratory birds that pass through the region every year. Hunting migratory birds for sport not only harms the environment but also threatens endangered species.

The ban comes after The New Arab's 15-month investigation exposed how foreign hunters were exploiting weak enforcement to kill birds protected under both Egyptian and EU law. In response, Egypt's Ministry of Environment issued a decree removing the New Valley governorate from the list of regions where tourist bird hunting is permitted for the 2025/26 season.

Why This Is a Big Deal

Egypt has been described as one of the most dangerous places in the world for migratory birds. As The Guardian has reported, the country's Mediterranean coast has functioned as "the world's biggest bird trap," with hundreds of kilometers of nets capturing exhausted birds as they travel between Europe and Africa. This new ban helps protect the New Valley's delicate oasis ecosystems, which are vital rest stops for these birds — one in 10 of which already face extinction.

Protecting these animals is about more than just the birds; it also helps the local communities. When you have healthy, thriving ecosystems, you open the door for sustainable ecotourism. This offers a way for people to benefit from nature without destroying it and ensures future generations can enjoy the region's unique wildlife.

A Trend of Progress

The good news is that this is part of a growing global trend. Ireland's parliament recently began the process of banning fox hunting. Punjab, India, has passed measures to protect rare birds like quails and falcons from illegal poaching.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

These kinds of protections really work. A hunting ban on turtle doves in western Europe led to an incredible 40% rebound in their population in just four years. In England, a reintroduction project has even seen white-tailed eagles raise chicks for the first time in over 200 years after being hunted to extinction there.

The Egyptian NGO Nature Conservation Egypt (NCE) celebrated the government's decision, calling it "a fundamental step towards strengthening legal frameworks and policies concerning the protection of nature and wildlife," per The New Arab.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



