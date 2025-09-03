Experts celebrate as rare bird returns after centuries-long absence: 'Such an exciting time'

For the first time in England in over 200 years, white-tailed eagles have raised new young — three fledglings across two nests, according to the BBC, one from a nest in Dorset, and another in Sussex.

After being hunted to the point of extinction in the country more than two centuries ago, it's possible that these birds of prey are back on the rise. The United Kingdom's 2019 reintroduction project may be partly responsible, with six white-tailed eagle chicks — originally brought in from Scotland — having fledged since the program's inception.

Record breeding year for white-tailed eagles with fledglings in Dorset and Sussex. https://www.itv.com/news/meridian/2025-08-12/record-breeding-year-for-englands-white-tailed-eagles-as-three-chicks-fledge Posted by ITV News Meridian on Tuesday 12 August 2025

All fledglings have been satellite-tagged in order for wildlife experts to monitor the health, activity, and population status of the species. The tagging system also enables Forestry England officers to pair up the birds for breeding when they come of age — many of which breed more than once.

As of August, Forestry England has accounted for the monitored release of 45 white-tailed eagles. So far, 2025 has proven a "record year" for this species, per the BBC, with three newly fledged chicks and eight young birds released in total.

Although the restoration process is a gradual one for these iconic birds, their return is a sign of the recovery of their ecosystem. Nurturing biodiversity in any region is essential in protecting the native plants and animals local to the area and drawing in the pollinator species that safeguard and enrich our food supply.

In spite of the human activities that once brought about the extinction of white-tailed eagles in England — from excessive poaching to agricultural pesticide application — the species is ready to make a comeback along with its environment.

"It will take some years before the population is fully restored," conservationist Roy Dennis told the BBC, "but the progress made over the last year has been incredibly encouraging."

"We have been patiently monitoring these [white-tailed eagle] nests for many months and hoping they would be successful," noted one Forestry England officer. "It is always such an exciting time."

