Traveler shares day-in-the-life at 'bucket list' destination with stunning features: 'It's such a unique experience'

A travel influencer wowed TikTokers after sharing a day-in-the-life video while staying at an eco-lodge in Guatemala.

New York-based traveler Felisa (@nyctravelgal) visited Eagles Nest in San Marcos, Guatemala, an ecological resort that offers locally sourced meals, yoga classes, and eco-friendly lodging. Situated above Lake Atitlan, the resort has sweeping views of the volcano and lush greenery below.

Eco-lodges are environmentally conscious accommodations designed to have a minimal impact on the surrounding region. These types of hotels are often located in remote areas and have distinct sustainable features. These features include low-impact construction, high energy efficiency, homegrown food, robust recycling programs, efficient water waste management systems, and no single-use plastics.

When you factor in fuel consumption and energy usage, traveling has a significant impact on the environment. Air travel especially releases high amounts of carbon into the atmosphere, which exacerbates rising global temperatures linked to more intense extreme weather.

Felisa's video highlights the beauty of an eco-lodge and raises climate awareness about environmentally friendly accommodations. By choosing eco-conscious lodging like her, you can help minimize your environmental impact without compromising your travel experience.

Felisa tells TikTokers Eagles Nest is one of the "bucket list places you probably haven't heard of" but is worth experiencing. Along with yoga classes and delicious, mouthwatering meals, the eco-lodge provides guests with live music, dancing, meditation classes, and a beautiful outdoor shower overlooking the volcano.

TikTokers were in awe of the breathtaking landscapes and diverse amenities at the lodge.

"This looks like my absolute perfect day," one user wrote.

"Wow!!" another TikToker commented.

"It's such a unique experience," Felisa responded.

