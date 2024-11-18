Traveler shares surprise experiences during epic three-day adventure visiting the Philippines: 'Looks like a dream'

"The Buhay Isla Ecotour is a must do in the Philippines!"

If you're ready for an epic three-day adventure where you can learn about sustainability while having fun, there's an ecotour in the Philippines with your name written all over it.

TikToker Maria (@shehaswanderlust) explained in a video that the tour includes a boat expedition between the towns of Coron and El Nido, and you'll get to visit tons of remote islands and villages along the way.

"The Buhay Isla Ecotour is a MUST do in the Philippines!!" Maria wrote in the post.

She said you can snorkel in the pristine waters and get an up-close look at all the amazing creatures under the sea. When it's time to hit the sack, you'll sleep in bamboo huts near the water, giving you a realistic experience of island life.

Of course, it wouldn't be a complete tour without living like the islanders do. You'll learn all about the Palawan island life, including how to fish, make native dishes, and play like a local (which includes sand volleyball). Palawan is the largest island in the Palawan Province and "a slice of heaven, a sliver of an island that teems with exotic wildlife, quaint fishing villages, and UNESCO World Heritage Sites," according to a Tripadvisor description.

If you need some relaxation, hammocks are provided to lounge around and take in the breathtaking scenery.

During your stay, your hosts will cook you three amazing, fresh meals each day and provide snacks. And to top it all off, you get to experience beautiful island sunrises and sunsets and hang out with the locals and "the nicest, most humble crew," as Maria called them.

Aside from the crystal clear waters, delicious foods, and boat expedition, the tour also includes a focus on sustainability. What more could you ask for on vacation?!

Maria noted that if you want a longer tour, you can choose four- or five-day options. She also mentioned that you don't have to book the tour through Buhay Isla, the company she chose (though she highly recommends them). Other companies offer ecotours in the Philippines — it just depends on what you're looking for in an adventure.

No matter what company you choose, you can make memories that will last a lifetime and learn valuable information about living in harmony with Mother Earth.

"Looks like a dream, adding to my bucket list," one commenter said.

"We will do it in 10 days, I'm so hyped!!" another shared.

