Traveler shares incredible experience at new kind of resort in Thailand: 'Looks like heaven'

A traveler who creates content about low-waste cooking posted a clip highlighting his experience at a stunning sustainable resort that engages with the local community to keep the beaches and scenery surrounding the sparkling Gulf of Thailand pristine.

TikToker SpicyMoustache (@spicymoustache), who has 2.7 million followers, shared an enticing compilation of his time at Six Senses Samui, a resort on Samui Island dedicated to making resort vacations as relaxing and planet-friendly as possible.

#ecofriendly #sustainability #sustainabletravel #traveltiktok #travel #fyp ♬ original sound - SpicyMoustache @spicymoustache We enjoyed several days in a sustainable haven at @Six Senses Official Samui. Every detail is meticulously crafted to reduce Six Senses environmental impact, starting with the resort's Farm on the Hill which minimizes environmental footprint by converting waste into wealth from compost to charcoal. Each property has an organic garden, which provides the resort's kitchens with fresh herbs, vegetables and fruits as well as a range of ingredients for their spas, with 56,298 kilograms of organic vegetables produced and served in their restaurants. Also have a strong stance against single-use plastic, with 1.8 million plastic bottles avoided by refilling their own drinking water, substituting straws with lemongrass stems and removing all single-use amenities inside of your room amongst many more sustainable touches to your stay. #lowwaste

After SpicyMoustache traveled to Thailand via London, his days at Six Senses were filled with locally sourced tropical fruit, refreshing drinks served with lemongrass straws, and handpicking ingredients to put in a traditional som tam salad.

"Every detail is meticulously crafted to reduce Six Senses' environmental impact, starting with the resort's Farm on the Hill, which minimizes environmental footprint by converting waste into wealth from compost to charcoal," SpicyMoustache explains in the caption.

"Each property has an organic garden, which provides the resort's kitchens with fresh herbs, vegetables and fruits as well as a range of ingredients for their spas, with 56,298 kilograms [around 124,000 pounds] of organic vegetables produced and served in their restaurants," he continued.

Growing food on the property didn't just provide SpicyMoustache with an engaging salad-making experience, but it also meant the resort didn't need to haul in produce to feed its guests, reducing the environmental impact from transporting goods.

According to one study in Nature, global "food miles" generate around 20% of food system emissions, with the transport of fruits and vegetables particularly polluting — accounting for nearly double the amount of planet-warming pollution created during production.

Six Senses' commitment to sustainability didn't stop there, either. The resort has taken a "strong stance" against plastic, as SpicyMoustache explained.

In addition to using lemongrass straws, it avoids single-use amenities in rooms and provides refillable stainless steel water bottles instead of the 1.8 million single-use plastic bottles it would've otherwise required to keep guests hydrated.

Like most plastics, single-use bottles are generally made from dirty fuels and take decades if not hundreds of years to break down, contributing to overcrowded dumps and contaminated beaches and waterways.

On that front, Six Senses shares on its website that it values community initiatives, including beach cleanups in which locals can participate. Other programs include sustainability education and tree planting.

"We have also implemented a plastic ban policy for our suppliers, urging them to avoid single-use plastics and adopt more sustainable alternatives such as cloth bags or reusable containers," the resort explains.

Other TikTokers seemed just as impressed by the resort's environmentally friendly features as they were by the incredible location and views.

"That salad looks amazing," one commenter said.

"Wow! This looks like heaven," another added.

"Koh Sumai is an incredible island!" a third person affirmed.

