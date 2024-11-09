Google now shows travelers an unexpected transportation option in their flight search results: 'Real-time information that helps'

"We're not only enhancing the customer experience, but we are also empowering them."

When you book your next trip, Google will now show you eco-friendly travel options. According to a recent article published in Fast Company, Amtrak routes will start popping up when you Google flights.

As part of a new integration, Google and Amtrak have partnered on a sustainable transportation initiative.

To encourage environmentally conscious travel options, Google is showing users route options that minimize carbon emissions. The next time you search for flights on Google, a small green leaf graphic will show up next to climate-friendly travel routes.

For example, if you search for a flight from New York to Washington D.C., Google will provide you with real-time Amtrak options as well. This information will include departure times, length of trip, and fares, so you can compare rates to flights.

Moving forward, you may also see Google suggesting driving to your destination as a climate-friendly travel option.

"As we mark another step in our commitment to innovation and customer service, we're leveraging technology to provide real-time information that helps travelers make more informed decisions," Christian Zacariassen, executive vice president of digital technology and innovation at Amtrak, told Fast Company via email.

While traveling by car or train takes longer, in some cases it's often cheaper than flying.

Google's integration launch with Amtrak is not just beneficial for your wallet but also for the environment. As more travelers become aware of alternative forms of transportation, they can significantly reduce their environmental footprint by choosing low-carbon options.

Air traffic emits a huge amount of carbon emissions, releasing harmful, planet-warming gases into the environment. However, by taking the train or driving when possible, you can help decrease the total amount of pollution ending up in the atmosphere.

"By integrating our schedules and fares directly into Google's platforms, we're not only enhancing the customer experience, but we are also empowering them to potentially make more sustainable travel choices," Zacariassen told Fast Company.

