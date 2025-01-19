Officials celebrate vital lake's remarkable recovery after challenging 2024: 'It's beautiful up there right now'

California's largest reservoir, Lake Shasta, has seen enough rainfall in the past weeks to help it reach 76% capacity, wonderful news for Californians and wildlife.

According to the Redding Record Searchlight, heavy rainfall at the end of 2024 helped Lake Shasta's water level rise about 40 feet. On November 18, the lake reached its lowest point — 985.52 feet above sea level — but a series of storms in the last weeks of 2024 raised the level to 1,026.20 feet.

Shasta Lakeshore Retreat rentals operator David Raun was overjoyed by the rain. He told the Redding Record Searchlight, "It's beautiful up there right now. There's waterfalls flowing into the lake. We have a couple creeks that go right by our houses. They are just roaring right now because of all the heavy rain."

The rising water means plenty of tourists when spring rolls around. However, Lake Shasta is important for more reasons than tourism. It's a major water source for the state. The lake's water provides drinking water, agricultural irrigation, flood control, and hydropower.

Perkins Engines Company Limited says California produces roughly 33% of U.S. vegetable crops and 75% of the country's fruit and nuts. Crops like almonds, pistachios, walnuts, raisins, olives, plums, and table grapes are grown exclusively in California. Without Lake Shasta's water supplies, the nation could suffer a dire crop shortage.

The lake is also a 710-megawatt hydropower project. Just one megawatt is enough to power 750-1,000 average American homes. The loss of this electricity would also be a serious issue for the state.

But it's not only humans that rely on Lake Shasta. Various aquatic ecosystems and wildlife depend on it. This includes chinook salmon, an endangered species. The salmon mostly spawn in the McCloud River and Sacramento River connected to Lake Shasta. Salmon eggs can die from sun exposure if the lake doesn't have enough cold water to run over the dam. Species like trout, bass, mallards, hulls, deer, and bears also rely on the lake.

Californians are happy to hear Lake Shasta is filling. People commented on a YouTube video from Action News Now about the rising water level. One person celebrated, "That's excellent news!!"

As of January 14, the water level was 1,028.64 feet — 1,067 feet is considered full.

