Officials issue warning as harmful products become more widespread: 'Toxic'

Some want to put the onus on manufacturers of the product.

While there are obvious health concerns for e-cigarette users, the nicotine devices are an cause for environmental concern, as well.

According to The Signal, one public health agency in New Jersey has warned that the rise in e-cigarette use and their environmental impacts has created unease about the future of the planet.

What's happening?

Whether littered in parks and streets or sitting in landfills, e-cigarettes damage the already suffering environment.

"They became more non-environmentally friendly; they have tons of plastics and metals," Carlo Favretto Jr., youth coordinator for the New Jersey Prevention Network, told The Signal. "The liquid inside the product, whether or not it's disposable, does contain toxic chemicals. That's toxic to your waterways, your soil."

The Signal reported that there is no "uniform" method for the disposal of these devices, which are made with hazardous materials. One result is an overwhelming amount of e-cigarette litter, namely in New Jersey, where 1.6 million middle and high schoolers vape.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, electronic nicotine devices should not be disposed of with household recycling. Their lithium batteries can start fires, and the nicotine content in the devices is hazardous to garbage collection workers and the environment.

Despite this, 52.9% of 1,313 vapers between the ages of 15 and 24 discard their e-cigarettes in this manner, The Signal highlighted, citing a 2024 Truth Initiative study.

Why is e-cigarette waste important?

Liquid nicotine, according to the EPA, can be absorbed by the skin, potentially causing nicotine poisoning in unsuspecting victims. The effects of this include difficulty breathing, seizures, and fainting.

The chemicals in the vapes can also harm marine organisms.

Because of this, the EPA suggests bringing all e-cigarette waste to hazardous waste disposal centers. The Signal, however, pointed out flaws in this so-called solution.

These waste facilities may not know how to handle environmental hazards, and trying to dump vapes there would be a hassle if they're not going to be accepted.

What's being done about e-cigarette waste disposal?

Officials in New Jersey are concerned. The Signal reported that the Electronic Cigarette Extended Producer Responsibility Act was introduced to address these concerns on a five-year timeline.

This would place the responsibility of vape disposal on manufacturers of the product. They must, according to the state, come up with a viable way to dispose of and recycle e-cigarettes.

New Jersey youth aged 13 to 18 are also working on campaigns to address the environmental impacts of vaping.

This local action offers a lesson and inspiration for other states and groups of people to push for similar progress.

