Transit expert shares unexpected solution that could solve dangerous US roadway issues: 'The reasons why are pretty interesting'

Bicycling is a green mode of transportation, and it could also make your city safer to travel in. One TikToker shared information from a recent study on cycling as it relates to deaths on the road.

TomBabin (@tom_babin), a cyclist, posted a video detailing results from a recent study. He wrote: "A new study examined why cities with a high number of cyclists tend to have lower rates of death on their roads, and the reasons why are pretty interesting."

In the video, Tom says the research examined several midsized U.S. cities with a high number of cyclists and compared them to cities of a similar size that had lower numbers of cyclists.

The results showed that cities with a large number of cyclists were often safer than those without. One reason could be that a higher number of pedestrians makes a city feel safer.

Tom adds: "Part of it probably is because drivers who expect to see pedestrians in lots of places tend to drive a little bit safer."

The study also suggested that the conditions that make a city more accessible for cycling, such as designated bike lanes, also tend to cause drivers to behave more cautiously and slow down. These conditions also encourage cycling as an alternative to driving a vehicle, cutting down on car trips.

Across the country, people want their cities to be more walkable and bikeable. These modes of transportation are better for the environment and provide healthy exercise for residents. There are also many people right now who can't afford to own a car.

Without proper infrastructure, though, being a pedestrian can be dangerous. Despite a rising number of cyclist and pedestrian deaths, many cities and towns are still lacking in proper conditions for those who aren't driving cars.

At the end of the TikTok video, Tom suggests that, in order to make cities safer, officials should make things better for those who are traveling by foot or bike.

Other TikTokers were supportive of this idea. One user wrote: "Cyclists improve city living."

Another TikTok user said: "Safety in numbers. But I've seen this first hand between the cities like Tempe vs Phoenix."

"The more cars have to slow down in high pedestrian downtown areas, the better," added one user.

