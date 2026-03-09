Dog owner shares adorable photo after discovering new way to safely travel with pet: 'So cute'

"Definitely for pet parents who hate leaving their dog behind."

Pet owners now have another way to take their fluffy companions around in style.

A post on the r/ebikes Reddit community sparked interest after one dog owner shared a photo of their pup riding along in a cozy electric bike setup.

Photo Credit: Reddit



In the caption, the original poster said, "isinwheel's H7Pro is definitely for pet parents who hate leaving their dog behind."

Equipped with a spacious built-in basket and bright lights, the e-bike looks like a dream for pet parents who are always on the go.

The OP shared their experience riding the e-bike, saying it's "Very steady and I can actually carry our stuff, and it ended up being a great passenger ride too."

Creative pet solutions are on the rise. For example, one dog owner upcycled flat bike tubes into collars and leashes. Another pet owner repurposed old clothes into outfits for their dog.

Beyond the cuteness factor, the Reddit post highlights why e-bikes are becoming more popular for everyday activities. Riding an e-bike instead of driving can help save hundreds or even thousands of dollars a year on gas, parking, and maintenance. Riders can also avoid traffic, reduce pollution, and squeeze in low-impact movement that boosts heart health without causing exhaustion.

If considering making the switch, Upway offers a wide selection of brand-new and certified pre-owned e-bikes — many up to 60% off retail prices. It's an affordable way to find a model that fits different lifestyles, including bringing pets along for the ride.

For existing e-bike owners looking for an upgrade, Upway also buys used e-bikes through its resale program, helping extend the life of quality gear while keeping bikes in circulation.

Owning an e-bike can get even cheaper when powered by the sun. Charging costs are already low, but installing solar panels at home can drive electricity expenses down even further.

Naturally, the Reddit post quickly gained attention, with commenters sharing their sentiments.

One commented, "Love the dog."

Another asked: "So cute! Was this pet carrier included, or did you buy it separately?" The OP replied that it came with the scooter.

Another commenter shared their own ride setup with their dog, highlighting how alternative forms of transportation can work well for traveling with pets.

