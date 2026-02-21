City announces e-bike rental program expansion despite concerns over vandalism: 'The data speaks for itself'

One Scottish city is continuing to advance its electric bike rental program after earning high praise from users.

As The Scotsman reported, Voi e-bikes first launched in Edinburgh in September 2025. The program was an attempt to provide a sustainable and convenient transportation option for residents and visitors throughout the city.

In just a few months, the program appears to already be a success. According to the Edinburgh City Council, the program has provided 188,000 rides since September. Despite occasional complaints about e-bikes being left scattered on sidewalks and other cycling parking spaces, the council has approved an expansion of the program.

Voi will add an extra 220 bikes for the city to cover the Stockbridge, Inverleith, Craigleith, and Ravelston neighborhoods. That will bring the number of available e-bikes in Edinburgh to over 700.

Council transport convener Stephen Jenkinson spoke to The Scotsman about the program's initial success.

"The uptake figures we've recorded since launching have been groundbreaking, showing an average of over 1,000 journeys per day. We saw our highest ever single total just last week, with almost 17,000 trips recorded across seven days," Jenkinson told The Scotsman.

The popularity of the Voi program stands in stark contrast to a similar program introduced in 2018. Just Eat Cycles notched just 100,000 rides in its first 12 months before eventually being shut down in 2021 due to vandalism and cost concerns.

"The data speaks for itself in terms of the scheme's incredible popularity and success," Jenkinson added. "It's great to see people enjoying this convenient, economical, and environmentally friendly way to get around."

Using an e-bike to get around can save you a ton of money by eliminating the need to drive a car to work. Not only does this eliminate the need to spend so much on gas, but it can also reduce your vehicle's overall wear and tear.

As a bonus, e-bike users can experience numerous health benefits by having access to an easy and convenient workout. And thanks to the electric assist on e-bikes, those with preexisting physical conditions can enjoy low-impact training as well.

