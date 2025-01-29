Pet owner shares adorable photos after giving old clothes a second life: 'My dog can be fabulous'

There are a lot of ways to reuse old clothes, but one Redditor had a unique idea that impressed everyone who saw it.

They posted a photo of their pet wearing an item that used to belong to them. They captioned the post, "Reusing clothes that don't fit so that my dog can be fabulous." The dog, apparently a whippet, is wearing what looks like it might have been part of a knitted green sweater.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Besides being adorable, this is yet another way to reuse old clothes to keep them out of the landfill. According to Earth.org, that's no small contribution since over 101 million tons of clothing end up in landfills every year — a number that is only supposed to rise.

Beyond that, reusing clothes saves consumers money, too. This pet owner, for instance, doesn't have to shell out the ridiculous amounts that many manufacturers charge for pet garments. Per Oxfam, upcycling is another way to reuse old items and save.

Even if you don't know how to reuse some items, you can sometimes swap them out for new items or store credit. You can also sell items on platforms like Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, and more.

Just because it doesn't work for you doesn't mean it won't work for someone. If these options aren't available to you, there are also places that will give you gift cards for your old clothes, though there are some hoops you have to jump through first.

Other people who saw the post loved the original poster's idea.

"I love this idea! I have some old work clothes I could repurpose for my pups. Maybe I could get them into an interview or two," one commenter joked.

"What a supermodel doggy! It's a very good idea, and the dog looks really fabulous!" another shared.

