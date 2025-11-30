Farmers sound the alarm as staple crops become nearly impossible to grow: 'Enough to ... lose the entire harvest'

In 2025, soil temperatures reached up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit during summer months.

Farmers across Eastern Europe are facing mounting challenges as ongoing droughts threaten agricultural systems and water supplies.

Per Rubryka, rising temperatures and shifting precipitation patterns have created conditions that could lead to widespread land degradation in regions once considered safe from such threats.

What's happening?

Ukraine's Kharkiv region has experienced three consecutive years of declining crop yields, despite farmers maintaining or increasing their investments in the land. Local farmer Andrii Voronkin told the news outlet that wheat harvests have dropped from five to six tons per hectare a decade ago to just three tons today.

"The strongest frosts usually occur in the early morning, from 4 to 6 A.M.," he explained. "It's only two hours, but that's enough to destroy almost all the blossoms and lose the entire harvest."

In 2025, soil temperatures reached up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit during the summer months, while air humidity dropped to 25-30%. According to climatologist Vira Balabukh from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Institute, rising global temperatures have pushed Ukraine's steppe zone (a large grassland ecosystem) much farther north, making the vital region increasingly arid.

Why are droughts important?

While it's true that extreme weather events have always existed, scientists agree that human activities are making them much stronger. Rising global temperatures increase atmospheric instability, allowing warmer air to hold more moisture and create more intense rain patterns.

When the moisture finally does arrive, it increasingly comes as torrential downpours that the soil can't absorb quickly enough. The water runs off, leaving natural ecosystems and farmlands suffering from moisture deficits.

Per the article, researchers predict that Ukraine's mid-2040s will see severe conditions, with most regions facing near-annual droughts. Meanwhile, according to the European Climate Service Copernicus, the summer of 2024 was the hottest ever recorded in Western Europe.

What's being done about droughts?

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Institute has developed POSUKHA, a free web service that provides 14-day drought forecasts, allowing farmers to plan irrigation and prepare for upcoming extreme conditions.

The World Wildlife Fund-Ukraine noted, per the article, that planting shelterbelts in mixed forests can help retain soil moisture, prevent erosion, and support biodiversity as well. In Kharkiv's Izium area, 43 hectares of new trees were planted this past June, with plans to restore another 2.7 hectares by year's end.

Your actions can make a difference, too. Taking everyday actions and supporting policies that address climate challenges directly gives momentum to systemic change in your community and across the world.

